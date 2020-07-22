HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Work-From-Home Here To Stay, New Report Suggests

Work-From-Home Here To Stay, New Report Suggests

By | 22 Jul 2020
, ,

MELBOURNE: Many employees currently working from home due to the coronavirus may never have to return to the office, according to a new report put together by NBN Co and Startup Oz,

“Remote working is here to stay,” quoth NBN Co’s chief information officer Debbie Taylor, announcing the report yesterday

“The test for companies, in particular for larger organisations, will be how they embrace a culture of remote working and support it with the right technology, tools and routines for employees.”

How that will be received by the workers is currently anyone’s guess.

It’s probable for instance that employers will seek to reduce wages if they don’t have to supply many working spaces.

Taylor did not devote much time to discussing how such a prospect might play out. But she did suggest that expectations for a remote workforce could include “regular one-on-one catch-ups with leaders and new videoconferencing etiquette for staff meetings”.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Logitech’s Growth Accelerates During COVID, Revenue Up 23%
How COVID Is Changing Retail Landscape For Good
Vodafone Linked To Massive West Australian Data Breach
JobKeeper Extended To March 2021 But With Lower Payments
Kogan’s Profits More Than Double, Hits 2M Active Customers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
LinkedIn Slash 960 Jobs After COVID Hit
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Apple Plans On Being Carbon Neutral By 2030, Including Suppliers
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Aldi To Open 70 New Stores
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Logitech’s Growth Accelerates During COVID, Revenue Up 23%
Coronavirus Latest News Logitech
/
July 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung SDS has unveiled the new A30 Smart Lock, which will be available in Australia from 27th July exclusively at...
Read More