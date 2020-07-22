HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Vodafone Linked To Massive West Australian Data Breach

Vodafone Linked To Massive West Australian Data Breach

By | 22 Jul 2020
, , , ,

PERTH: The medical details of scores of West Australians have been hacked and posted online in one of the State’s biggest privacy breaches. Thousands of State Government communications were published on a public Web site.

A paging service operated by Vodafone has been linked to the WA data breach, with messages including private health information published on the now-closed Web site.

“As soon as we became aware of a Web site illegally publishing paging messages, we took immediate action and had it shut down within hours,” a Vodafone spokeswoman told the ABC.

News site WAToday said the most sensitive information related to the management of the Covid-19 crisis in WA. A teenage culprit is said to have been identified.

More than 400 Web pages, many containing communications and messages between health officials and doctors were posed on a chat site. They included details of people in quarantine, their phone numbers and addresses, and how their cases were being managed.

Premier Mark McGowan said the compromised communications system had been switched off. A review of WA’s Health Department data systems is under way.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Logitech’s Growth Accelerates During COVID, Revenue Up 23%
How COVID Is Changing Retail Landscape For Good
Work-From-Home Here To Stay, New Report Suggests
JobKeeper Extended To March 2021 But With Lower Payments
Kogan’s Profits More Than Double, Hits 2M Active Customers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
LinkedIn Slash 960 Jobs After COVID Hit
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Apple Plans On Being Carbon Neutral By 2030, Including Suppliers
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Aldi To Open 70 New Stores
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Logitech’s Growth Accelerates During COVID, Revenue Up 23%
Coronavirus Latest News Logitech
/
July 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung SDS has unveiled the new A30 Smart Lock, which will be available in Australia from 27th July exclusively at...
Read More