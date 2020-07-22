HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Mega Amazon Sydney Warehouse Deal Raises The Bar

Mega Amazon Sydney Warehouse Deal Raises The Bar

By | 22 Jul 2020
, ,

Amazon Australia has raised the amount of industrial space locally leased to a five-year high, following an agreement to rent out a 200,000 sqm Sydney warehouse.

Reported by AFR, recent JLL figures reveal around 871,000 square metres of industrial floor space was leased in Australia between April and June.

Around 55% of industrial space leased resided in Sydney, and around a third held in Melbourne.

The news follows reports Amazon inked a deal with the Goodman Group to rent a bumper 200,000 square metre warehouse fulfilment centre space in Sydney, following a notable jump in online spending amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles have leases for next-generation automated and semi-automated warehouses in Melbourne and Sydney.

Analysts assert increased demand for industrial leasing locally has been prompt by a jump in online sales.

Demand is also forecast to remain robust in the second half of the year.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , ,
You may also like
Aldi To Open 70 New Stores
Govt Lifts Worker Re-Skill Aid As Unemployment Hits 7.4%
Afterpay Inks Apple Pay, Google Pay Deal In Credit Card War
Apple Fails To Materialize As Sonos Buyer, Google Reveals New Competitor
TikTok Denies Australia Ban
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
LinkedIn Slash 960 Jobs After COVID Hit
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Apple Plans On Being Carbon Neutral By 2030, Including Suppliers
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Aldi To Open 70 New Stores
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Logitech’s Growth Accelerates During COVID, Revenue Up 23%
Coronavirus Latest News Logitech
/
July 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung SDS has unveiled the new A30 Smart Lock, which will be available in Australia from 27th July exclusively at...
Read More