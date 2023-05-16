HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Woolworths Sells Two QLD Shopping Centres In $66M Deal

Woolworths Sells Two QLD Shopping Centres In $66M Deal

By | 16 May 2023

The Woolworths Group have sold two Queensland shopping centres to private investors for a combined $66 million price tag.

The two centres, Bannockburn Village Shopping Centre (below) and the Dakabin Shopping Centre (above), are located in south-east Queensland. Both are anchored by Woolworths stores.

The deal was brokered after an ‘express of interest’ was floated by CBRE and JLL, who were tapped by the grocery giant to see if there was any interest in the two properties.

“Both shopping centres demonstrate strong growth and security of income, which ultimately attracted bidders across both assets,” said JLL’s Jacob Swan.



