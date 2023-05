Consumer confidence has hit a three-year low, declining by 1.8% points to 75.9 last week.

This is the weakest since April 2020, and is the 11th consecutive week the gauge was under the 80-level.

Confidence rose in Victoria, and fell in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia.

Expectations for the weekly inflation was unchanged at 5.3%, but the four-week moving average fell 0.1% point to 5.2%.