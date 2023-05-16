HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Kmart-Anchored Deepwater Plaza Sells For $111M

Kmart-Anchored Deepwater Plaza Sells For $111M

By | 16 May 2023

Woy Woy’s Deepwater Plaza has sold to private property platform Raptis Investments for $111 million.

This marks the third shopping centre sold by Dexus in the past few months, and comes in the same week that Woolworths sold two malls in Queensland.

The deal was struck on a yield of roughly 6.5 per cent, in line with the previous two Dexus transactions.

The 17,417sqm shopping centre is anchored by Kmart and Coles.

“This transaction demonstrates the shift in investor focus and renewed demand for sub-regional centres, specifically for assets with a clear focus on non-discretionary spending and genuine value-add opportunities,” said CBRE’s Simon Rooney, who brokered the deal.

Over $700 million in sub-regional malls have changed hands this year alone, showing the bricks-and-mortar shopping mall market remains robust, despite the past few years of pandemic-driven chaos.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Adelaide Shopping Centre Hits The Market
Gerry Harvey Calls Budget “Bullshit”
Westfield Sales Up 14.4% For Quarter
Consumer Spending Down In April: NAB
Kmart Issues Urgent Smart Watch Recall
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tesla Owners Sue, Claim Software Updates Damage Batteries
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
RBA Flags Further Interest Rate Rises
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
Amazon Games Announce Lord Of The Rings MMO Game
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
Woolworths Sells Two QLD Shopping Centres In $66M Deal
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
Consumer Confidence Hits A Three-Year Low
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tesla Owners Sue, Claim Software Updates Damage Batteries
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Tesla owners have filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the EV maker, claiming that automatic software updates have damaged...
Read More