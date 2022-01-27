In exciting news for Windows devotees, Android apps and more new features have been signposted as ready to get in your face.

Reports say Android apps will be available for Windows 11 users to test from next month. There should also be a bunch of helpful features for PC users in the first major Windows 11 update since its launch last year.

The Android apps were tested in a limited run for Insiders last year, but Microsoft believe they’re ready to go public with an across-the-board launch of Amazon App Store for Android within the Windows Store.

Alongside that will be new versions of the Media Player and Notepad, Windows chief Panos Panay has revealed in a blog post.

There is also word of the ability to mute and unmute calls, and weather news coming to the taskbar, if you can’t look out the window.

There isn’t a hard date for the first major Windows 11 update to go public yet, but it looks like it’s still a few months away, as Microsoft generally give beta testers time to go through nips and tucks. General consensus points to April.

“Next month we’re bringing new experiences to Windows that include a public preview of how you can use Android apps on Windows 11 through the Microsoft store and our partnership with Amazon and Intel, taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute, easier window sharing and bringing weather to the taskbar, plus the introduction of two new redesigned apps, Notepad and Media Player,” Panay affirms.