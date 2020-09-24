NVIDIA has warned that supply of its new top-end GeForce RTX 3090 will be limited at its launch tonight.

Due to go on sale at 11pm AEST this evening, the RTX 3090 is billed as the world’s fastest graphics card – but it may also end up being the world’s fastest graphics card to sell out, with a potential repeat of last week’s RTX 3080 debacle a possibility.

“Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come,” said NVIDIA.

Online sellers of the RTX 3080 were swamped with orders as soon as they went live last Thursday evening, with many of the GPUs turning up at hugely overinflated prices on eBay soon after.

According to NVIDIA, the RTX 3090, which will boast 24GB of memory, is pitched – like the TITAN RTX before it – at power users. It will be 10 to 15 per cent faster than the 3080 and up to 50 per cent faster than the TITAN RTX, and will allow 8K play, capture, and viewing.

“It’s great for creators making movies and rendering cinematics. It’s sure to appeal to researchers building systems for data science and AI. And, of course, it’s ideal for extreme gamers who want to experience the new world of 8K gaming.

“The GeForce RTX 3090 enables creators who push their creations to the limits of graphics hardware with professional creation applications and with large models, detailed scenes, and high-resolution textures,” the manufacturer said.

The RTX 3090 Founders Edition will sell in Australia for $2429, an almost $1300 markup over the 3080.