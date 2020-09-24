Renowned Apple commentator, Ming-Chi Kuo, predicts the iPad Pro will be its first to harness mini-LED technology – launching to consumers much earlier than expected.

Reported by MacRumors, Kuo claims Apple may embed mini-LED displays into iPads (e.g. 12.9-inch iPad Pro) and Macbooks earlier than first scheduled.

He expects the first series of displays to be mass-manufactured by the end of this year, incorporated within the new iPad Pro.

Reports suggest vendors have accelerated development of mini-LED technology, and will commence supplying Apple next year, not 2022.

Kuo forecasts mini-LED tech to notch around 30% – 40% of iPad shipments, and 20% – 30% of MacBook shipments next year.

It follows previous estimates of 10% – 20%, with increased supplier competition tipped to bring down component cost.

The news is set to prompt a ripple effect within the industry, with Kuo expecting the cost of mini-LED manufacturing to fall by around 50%.

Mini-LED technology is said to offer much better brightness, deeper blacks and offer greater control of resolution via microscopic light emitting diodes.