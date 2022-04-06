HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
What To Expect From iOS 16

By | 6 Apr 2022

iOS is expected to be announced at the upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starting June 6th. In the past, new versions of Apple’s mobile operating system have introduced major changes and added features, alongside smaller fixes and streamlining.

The big feature being teased for iOS 16 is interactive widgets. A teaser leaked by LeaksApplePro on twitter sows the new feature under the name ‘InfoShack’ and provides easy access to weather, stopwatch smart interactivity, Apple Music and more. Its likely as with many widgets however, that there are more options available and that they are customizable.

Alongside the new feature are several redesigned icons, including an Apple TV remote icon that strangely looks nothing like an Apple TV remote.

Another leak suggests that iOS 16 will be available for iPhone 7 and up, with features being limited on older phones. iOS 16 is suspected for release in September this year.



