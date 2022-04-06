HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Consumer Confidence Rebounds After 3-Week Fall

Consumer Confidence Rebounds After 3-Week Fall

By | 6 Apr 2022

Consumer confidence in Australia has rebounded 2.5 per cent, after falling 12.5 per cent over the past three weeks.

This is according to the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence survey, which credits falling inflation expectations for boosting sentiment.

Confidence increased in Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, while it dropped in New South Wales and Western Australia.

“Inflation expectations dropped 0.6 percentage points last week to 5.8 per cent as petrol prices dropped sharply,” ANZ Head of Australian Economics, David Plank, said.

“We think this explains much of the lift in sentiment, though the focus on relieving cost of living pressures in the Australian Federal Budget may also have played a part.

“The fall in petrol prices is likely due to lagged effects of the drop in crude prices since March 8 which have declined by nearly 20 per cent since then.

“The cut to petrol excise announced in the budget may, depending on volatile oil prices, see petrol prices drop further in the coming weeks. This could potentially lower inflation expectations and lift consumer sentiment further.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Aussie Consumer Confidence Lowest Since Sept 2020
Australian ‘Help Wanted’ Ads Surge To Recent High
Aussie Consumers Drive GDP Rebound
Biggest Consumer Confidence Leap In 17 Weeks
Aussie Consumer Confidence Hits Thirty-Year January Low
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What To Expect From iOS 16
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Fire Hazard, Popular Aldi Product Recalled
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Aussie Smartwatch Sales Up 25%
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Google Release Updates For Pixel Range
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
LG EV Battery-Fire Recalls A Big Problem
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What To Expect From iOS 16
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
iOS is expected to be announced at the upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starting June 6th. In the past, new...
Read More