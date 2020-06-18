Apple WWDC 2020, ARM Chips & iOS 14 & New iPhones

The upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to commence virtually on the 22nd June, is likely to see a number of important hardware and software announcements, as has traditionally been the case at WWDC events.

In terms of software, Apple is expected to introduce iOS 14, which is rumoured to add a new app view screen, allow third-party apps to be made default apps, iMessage capabilities, support of a mouse cursor, and more.

According to fossbytes.com, iOS 14 is expected to support all iPhone models that support iOS 13.

Alongside iOS 14, there has also been speculation that Apple will unveil a new iPadOS 14, to update the iPadOS introduced last year. This could add a new feature called Clips, which would allow users to utilise features of some apps without having to download them.

The major hardware update is likely to be Apple’s departure from Intel computer processing units to producing its own ARM chips for Mac computers.

Ahead of 2020 WWDC Apple has announced the 350 Swift Student Challenge winners, under the WWDC student challenge.