Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Tipped To Unveil Its Own Mac Processors At WWDC

Apple Tipped To Unveil Its Own Mac Processors At WWDC

By | 10 Jun 2020
For months rumours that Apple is developing its first in-house Mac computer processors have been circulating, and now, Apple has been tipped to formally unveil this shift at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

“Apple Inc. is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp., as early as this month at its annual developer conference, according to people familiar with the plans,” Bloomberg reported. “Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified discussing private plans.”

Historically, a number of Apple’s major changes have been announced in the keynote of the annual WWDC event. Last year attendees were given a sneak peek of the Mac Pro.

This year the WWDC event will be held entirely online for the first time, due to the COVID-19 crisis, and will run from 22nd to the 26th June.

According to earlier reports from Bloomberg, Apple’s coming ARM processors are expected to have eight high-performing processing cores and at least four energy-efficient cores. The transition from Intel chips to ARM ones will be a major blow to Intel.

