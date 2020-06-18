HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LEAKED: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 With Rotating Bezel

LEAKED: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 With Rotating Bezel

By | 18 Jun 2020
Leaked images of what appears to be Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch3 have appeared online, revealing a physical rotating bezel for the smartwatch.

The news comes after Samsung’s South Korean website briefly put up support pages for the Watch3, revealing four model numbers (41mm and 45mm variants with LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity).

Spotted by Sammobile, South Korea’s regulatory agency’s website has uploaded images of what appears to be the new Watch3 revealing a physical rotating bezel.

Compared to its predecessor, the bezels appear to be thinner, prompting the appearance of a larger screen size.

The images reveal two physical buttons on the side of the watch, however, a change in their shapes versus previous models.

[Image: Sammobile]

[Image: Sammobile]

Former leaks suggest the Watch3 will incorporate Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX.

According to Sammobile, the 41mm variant will be powered by a 247mAh battery, with the 45mm variant running a 340mAh.

The device is tipped to be unveiled as soon as next month, prior to the launch of its new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone in August.

