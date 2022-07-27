Wesfarmers has named the new managing director of its online marketplace Catch.com.au, following the June 30 exit of former MD Pete Sauerborn.

Cotton On Group executive Brendan Sweeney has been given the top job. He currently runs e-commerce and loyalty programs for Cotton On, spanning seven different brands, including Factorie, Typo and Rubi.

Catch saw sales fall 4.3 per cent during the first half of the year. This is a transitional time for the online retailers, which is now part of a newly formed data and digital division OneDigital.

Sweeney will be reporting to Nicole Sheffield, who heads up OneDigital.

“Under OneDigital, Catch is transitioning to a broad-based Australian marketplace offering, focused on brands customers know and love,” Sheffield said.

“Brendan has significant experience leading large-scale eCommerce and retail investment programs and will spearhead this transformation.

“He will also lead the Fulfilled by Catch program, a multimillion-dollar investment in cutting-edge fulfilment centres and delivery technology to drive faster delivery for Catch and other Wesfarmers retail business.”

Sweeney will begin his role in October.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this new challenge and am honoured to be leading such a well-known, Australian brand in Catch,” Sweeney said.

“The opportunities to improve delivery and fulfilment also excite me as we know consumer expectations are changing, and we need to move quickly not just keep up, but to lead the industry.”