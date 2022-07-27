HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Wesfarmers Names New Head Of Catch Group

Wesfarmers Names New Head Of Catch Group

By | 27 Jul 2022

Wesfarmers has named the new managing director of its online marketplace Catch.com.au, following the June 30 exit of former MD Pete Sauerborn.

Cotton On Group executive Brendan Sweeney has been given the top job. He currently runs e-commerce and loyalty programs for Cotton On, spanning seven different brands, including Factorie, Typo and Rubi.

Catch saw sales fall 4.3 per cent during the first half of the year. This is a transitional time for the online retailers, which is now part of a newly formed data and digital division OneDigital.

Sweeney will be reporting to Nicole Sheffield, who heads up OneDigital.

“Under OneDigital, Catch is transitioning to a broad-based Australian marketplace offering, focused on brands customers know and love,” Sheffield said.

“Brendan has significant experience leading large-scale eCommerce and retail investment programs and will spearhead this transformation.

“He will also lead the Fulfilled by Catch program, a multimillion-dollar investment in cutting-edge fulfilment centres and delivery technology to drive faster delivery for Catch and other Wesfarmers retail business.”

Sweeney will begin his role in October.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this new challenge and am honoured to be leading such a well-known, Australian brand in Catch,” Sweeney said.

“The opportunities to improve delivery and fulfilment also excite me as we know consumer expectations are changing, and we need to move quickly not just keep up, but to lead the industry.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Bunnings & Kmart Pull The Plug Temporarily On Instore Facial Recognition
Serious Questions Raised About Wesfarmers Online & Data Capture Losses As Shares Tank
Choice Retailers Scare Campaign, Lacks Substance & Key Details
CE Retailers Stocks Hit, Dollar Falls More Pain Tipped
Retailers Look To Cancel Supplier Orders As Market Changes
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Wave Audio Expand Range With Debut Party Speaker
Latest News
/
July 27, 2022
/
Inflation Hits 6.1%, Biggest Jump Since 1990
Latest News
/
July 27, 2022
/
Samsung Galaxy S22 Now Available In “Bora Purple”
Latest News
/
July 27, 2022
/
Telstra Says NBN Co. Pricing Aussies Out Of Broadband
Latest News
/
July 27, 2022
/
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely
Latest News
/
July 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Wave Audio Expand Range With Debut Party Speaker
Latest News
/
July 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Aussie new kid on the block Wave Audio has just announced their expansion into yet another audio market with the...
Read More