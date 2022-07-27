Only two weeks before Samsung is set to lift the lid on its next generation foldable phone, press renders of the device have leaked, revealing the design and colour options.

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 on August 10th, where promo images have confirmed the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Notable tipster Onleaks has leaked renders of the new devices, exhibiting the colour options and design language of the new devices.

The new model features the same clamshell design, with a new, larger camera module that gives the device a two-tone design. The right side of the phone dons volume keys as well as what is assumed to be a power/lock/assistant button, whilst the left side sports the sim tray. The bottom is home to the speaker grille and USB-C charger port.

The leaks suggest the phone will be available in at least four colours – purple, black, gold and light blue. Based on previous names, these colours will likely be marketed as Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue.

While specs are not yet confirmed, the Galaxy Flip 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as an outer 2.1-inch sAMOLED panel.

It is also expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The camera module will likely sport dual 12MB cameras whilst the front will have a 10MP selfie camera.

Battery capacity is likely to sit at 3,700mAh with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung is also expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but no imagery of the device has been seen except for a slight tease in a leaked promo video which can be found below.