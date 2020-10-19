Apple’s over-ear headphones tipped to be named AirPods Studio likely won’t be released until March 2021, according to noted leaker Jon Prosser.

The headphones were first expected to be unveiled during Apple’s November event, which is slated to launch the tech giant’s first Silicon chip Mac computer and AirTags trackers.

“After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021,” Prosser wrote on Twitter.

“Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515).”

The November event, the last for 2020, will reportedly take place on the 17th with invites for the virtual launch being sent out a week earlier.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event. I’m hearing November 17th. 🗓 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

Prosser last week revealed the shipment of the AirPods Studio had been delayed after a ‘hiccup’ during production which saw a few key features scrapped.

Prosser believes the over-ear headphones will cost US$599 (AUD$834) and reports Apple may launch a cheaper, “sport-like” alternative for $350 ($AUD487).

He shared renders of the headphones, citing them as being made of metal or leather. The render looks strikingly similar to headphones made by audio firm Bowers & Wilkins.

He says the AirPods Studio will also be designed with magnetic ear cups which are reversible, no headphone jack and a USBC port. Some of these features may be changed after the reported production hiccup.