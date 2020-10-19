In Zoom’s latest effort to dominate the virtual meeting market, subscribers can now create, host and charge money for online events.

The videoconferencing giant launched a new featured name OnZoom, which is a platform and marketplace where users can search for and buy tickets to online events. Hosts can also create and sell online spaces via this feature.

The company describes OnZoom as a “a comprehensive solution for paid Zoom users to create, host, and monetize events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up or improv shows, and music lessons on the Zoom Meetings platform”.

The feature was triggered by an unprecedented surge in use of videoconferencing and virtual meeting tools during the COVID-19 pandemic and Zoom is now monetising the increased popularity in online events.

Paid subscribers can use OnZoom to host one-time events or event series which will allow up to 1000 attendees.

The events can be paid for via PayPal and most major credit cards and tickets to OnZoom events can also be purchased as gifts.

Some of the first companies to use OnZoom for events includes WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and travel site Beautiful Destinations.

Zoom will not take a cut of the ticket sales from event organisers until the end of 2020, Michael Chetner, Zoom’s head of APAC, confirmed to AFR.

This will likely change early next year when Zoom will announce a pricing plan.

The launch of OnZoom now means the California-based company can no longer just be described as a ‘software-as-a-service’ company which runs a free and paid service. It will operate in same way as companies such as AirBnb or Freelancer.