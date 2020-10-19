HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Compact Speakers > Len Wallis Slashes Thousands Off Retail For Naim Focus Audio Bundles

Len Wallis Slashes Thousands Off Retail For Naim Focus Audio Bundles

By | 19 Oct 2020
, , , ,

Sydney’s Len Wallis Audio is bringing five new packages bundling Naim Uniti electronics and Focal speakers to Australia, each of which cuts thousands off individual retail prices.

Starting at $5399 for the most affordable bundle – featuring the Naim Uniti Atom streaming amplifier with Focal Chora 806 bookshelf speakers – and going up to $19,999 for the Naim Uniti Nova with Focal Kanta No. 2 floor-standing speakers, each package is priced well below their usual retail and will include four one-metre pre-terminated speaker cables.

According to Len Wallis, the packages “offer a great alternative to the current trend towards soundbars for TV listening”.

“The electronics are compact (less obtrusive than many soundbars), much more flexible, and there is no comparison in terms of performance,” he said.

Additionally, all speakers will be finished in black, to match the electronics. This is a selling point for buyers who don’t want to compromise on either sound or aesthetics, said Wallis.

“People are again embracing listening to music in their leisure time, and for many the most important aspect of any audio purchase is the sound. If this means seeking out components that do not visually match each other, or that dominate the living environment – so be it.

“At the same time, we also recognise that there are many situations where size and looks are important, and in numerous cases this leads to clients compromising on performance to achieve the desired result.

“This has been recognised by many in the industry with several companies producing small attractive packages that also sound good,” he said.

The full list of Naim and Focal packages:

  • Naim Uniti Atom with Focal Chora 806 bookshelf speakers for $5399 (saving of $1590)
  • Naim Uniti Atom with Focal Chora 826 floor-standing speakers for $6999 (saving of $2041)
  • Naim Uniti Star with Focal Aria 926 floor-standing speakers for $9999 (saving of $3640)
  • Naim Uniti Star with Focal Kanta No. 1 book-shelf speakers for $14,999 (saving of $3240)
  • Naim Uniti Nova with Focal Kanta No. 2 floor-standing speakers for $19,999 (saving of $4840)

Each bundle will also come with a five-year warranty.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:Busisoft Boss Doesn’t Have A High Opinion Of NSW Audio Dealers Email Reveals
EXCLUSIVE:Serious Questions Raised Over Busisoft AV Trading Claims
EXCLUSIVE: Busisoft CEO Forced To Put Out Email To Dispel Rumours, Claims 75% Of Ambertech’s Revenues
EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Snares Krell From Audio Marketing
Google Buy Smart Glasses Maker After ‘Glass’ Flop
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE Laser Corporation Vs The Crest Company Employee Stoush, ‘Not About JB Hi Fi’
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/
Vic Retailers Dare To Hope As Andrews Flags Lockdown Lift
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/
Review: The Powerbeats Pro Are Designed Perfectly For Workouts
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 19, 2020
/
Next Samsung Flagships Launch January: Leak
Brands Communication Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/
Organisers Can Now Charge Money For Virtual Events Directly Through Zoom
Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE Laser Corporation Vs The Crest Company Employee Stoush, ‘Not About JB Hi Fi’
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Sydney based distributor Laser Corporation is facing potential legal action after they allegedly poached three staff from Brisbane based distributor...
Read More