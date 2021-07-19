Australia’s newest online marketplace platform, Warrp, says it has seen a 138 percent spike in new sign-ups and a top 100 app store category ranking in as little as a month due to a new partnership with mobile app marketing agency Studio Mosaic.

Warrp Co-founder and CEO, Matthew Ng said the partnership with Studio Mosaic would enable Warrp to achieve its preliminary Australian user engagement goal of 100,000 active users by the early half of 2022.

“We’re incredibly excited to have an award-winning agency onboard to help drive the company’s app optimisation strategy,” said Ng.

“Our iOS app ranking has passed the top 100 Shopping Apps in Australia, which is an amazing feat after only a few months for a new tech start-up with an Australian-only market,” he said.

Warrp says it has surpassed larger and more valuable brands in the Shopping Apps category, which it says highlights the strength of a focused app strategy versus big-spend above-the-line marketing.

Warrp is aiming to become one of the top 20 Australian shopping apps by the end of the year.

The company already has expansion plans into other international markets, including New Zealand, the US, Europe, UK, Middle East and South-East Asia.