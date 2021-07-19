HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Warrp Sign Ups Spike

Warrp Sign Ups Spike

By | 19 Jul 2021
,

Australia’s newest online marketplace platform, Warrp, says it has seen a 138 percent spike in new sign-ups and a top 100 app store category ranking in as little as a month due to a new partnership with mobile app marketing agency Studio Mosaic.

Warrp Co-founder and CEO, Matthew Ng said the partnership with Studio Mosaic would enable Warrp to achieve its preliminary Australian user engagement goal of 100,000 active users by the early half of 2022.

“We’re incredibly excited to have an award-winning agency onboard to help drive the company’s app optimisation strategy,” said Ng.

“Our iOS app ranking has passed the top 100 Shopping Apps in Australia, which is an amazing feat after only a few months for a new tech start-up with an Australian-only market,” he said.

Warrp says it has surpassed larger and more valuable brands in the Shopping Apps category, which it says highlights the strength of a focused app strategy versus big-spend above-the-line marketing.

Warrp is aiming to become one of the top 20 Australian shopping apps by the end of the year.

The company already has expansion plans into other international markets, including New Zealand, the US, Europe, UK, Middle East and South-East Asia.

About Post Author
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Online Essentials Shopping Not Going Anywhere Post-Pandemic
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
PwC Report Shows 2020 Was A Good Year For Foxtel
Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
Vinyl Sales Set To Overtake CDs For First Time In Oz
Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
Netflix Aren’t Moving Into Gaming, But Interactive Films
Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
5G Product Vendor Inseego Enters Australian Market
Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Online Essentials Shopping Not Going Anywhere Post-Pandemic
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
As foot traffic to Sydney and Melbourne retailers dries up due to the COVID lockdowns, customers have signalled that online...
Read More