HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Wall-Mountable Amazon Echo Show 15 Ready For Xmas

Wall-Mountable Amazon Echo Show 15 Ready For Xmas

By | 19 Nov 2021

Amazon’s biggest smart display so far is available for pre-order, with the 15.6″ Echo Show 15 targeted for your wall before Christmas with new features and smoother UI.

It showcases new Alexa widgets for smart home controls, shared calendars and sticky notes, planting it as a central hub, with the kitchen in mind.

It will stream Netflix, Prime and YouTube, with the touchscreen display full HD in 1080p. Plus, there’s a pic-in-pic mode so you can see who’s at the door through your smart video doorbell or security cam without having to pause your show.

Another plus with it being on the wall is you can use it as a picture frame.

There’s also a Visual ID feature that lets it recognise who’s looking at it through a 5MP cam and present personalised material.

The cam also makes it an excellent vehicle for video calls.

About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Says No More Visa Cards
Inside Sydney’s Massive New Amazon Robotics Fulfilment Centre
Netflix Finally Reveal Viewing Figures
Amazon logo
Hack Friday Set To Leave Consumers Exposed
Amazon Beefs Up Aussie Workforce For Holiday Rush
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Chrysler Pulls Out Of Aussie Market, Leaving EV-Sized Gap
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Optus Wins Bid For English Premier League Rights
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Mediatek Take On Qualcomm With Dimensity 9000 Smartphone Chip
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Vietnam Lose Out As Samsung Double Phone Production In India
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Proving Australians want their internet to run as fast as they can get it, more than 8.5 million residential broadband...
Read More