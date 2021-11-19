Optus has won a “very competitive” blind auction process to snare the exclusive broadcast rights for the English Premier League for the next six years.

Optus has held the rights since 2016, when it outbid Foxtel in a deal that was worth a reported $63 million a year.

Given that the streaming and broadcast sector has become far more competitive in the successive years, with the likes of Stan, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and Kayo all entering the market and all expected to have been at the blind auction, it can be assumed the rights went for far more than $63 million a season.

Optus previously also held the UEFA Champions League rights, but lost these to Stan in June. Also Optus is seen as one of the lesser players in the streaming market, the telco announced it had recently passed the one million Aussie subscriber mark.

“It is undeniably a very competitive process, and it was awarded to us because we won that competitive process. And of course, how many markets in the world have you ever reported on where the cost or value of sports rights into the future have gone down?” Clive Dickens, Optus’ vice president of TV, content and product development, said, when asked for a dollar figure.

“It is the beautiful game, it is the world game and the growth of the game in every part of the world supports what we are doing. Our time with the rights has coincided with the growth in the women’s game too.

”Now we have secured that for a generation, and we feel we have vindicated the decision in 2015 when some people thought we audaciously won the rights to what we knew was a great sport.”