MediaTek is looking to compete head on with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip with its mighty new smartphone processor, the Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip.

The Dimensity 9000 is built upon the new ArmV9 and the Cortex-X2 CPU core, with three Cortex-A710 cores, four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores, and Arm’s Mali G710-MC10 GPU.

Mediatek is claiming a 180Hz refresh rate at full HD resolution, which would make it the market leader in this regard, as well as an 18-bit image signal processor to film 4K video using three separate cameras.

In addition, it boosts Bluetooth 5.3, and 3CC carrier aggregation for sub-6HZ 5G.

MediaTek says that phones sporting the chip will roll out in the first quarter of next year, which suggest they have already struck deals with device manufacturers.

With all this top-end gear, it’ll be interesting to see how much this chipset boosts the cost of phones that use it.