Following the ban on Instagram in Russia and the heavy censorship and monitoring of posting on Russian networks, Russian people are reported to be downloading and using VPN services more than ever.

In a blog post by Atlas VPN, the company revealed that the latest wave of mass installations in Russia started on March 11 following the announcement by Roskomnadzor that stated that Instagram would be banned in the country. Then, on March 14th, VPN downloads reached an all time high, reaching 11,253% of the standard installation rate.

The Putin government banned Instagram in response to their temporary policy adjustment, allowing Ukrainians to express anger and violence towards the Russian president and invading troops.

Alongside wanting access to Instagram, users have also sought to install VPNs as a way of escaping government control on media outlets. Putin made it a crime to post “fake news” about the conflict, the violation of which can result to up to 14 years in prison. Media outlets have been instructed to instead refer to the invasion as a “special military operation”.

At this stage, VPN services are unrestricted in Russia, meaning the Russian people, who largely are unsupportive of their governments actions, can access international and unrestricted coverage of the conflict, while influencers in fear of losing their source of income can continue to use Instagram and connect with their fans. VPNs are allowing the Russian people to continue to practice free speech and access information they would otherwise be banned from.