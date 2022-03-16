HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 16 Mar 2022

Foxtel has given all its TV subscribers free access to its streaming news service Flash.

Flash launched last October, as Foxtel’s third stand-alone streaming service, following the success of Kayo and Binge.

It features over twenty leading television news stations, without editorial interference by Foxtel.

CEO Patrick Delaney said at the time of launch that Flash is “putting consumers in charge of their own news preferences. It presents a ­diversity of news sources, and people can seek out what they want.”

“We’re not going to change any of the editorial context of these news brands,” Delany explained.

“The whole point is to put them in the one place, fairly, in front of Australia.

“It will be more than simply aggregating live channels. Our experience and technology platform gives us the ability to draw on successful Kayo features and innovations to provide an outstanding news experience for our subscribers.

“This is about putting consumers in charge – you can go down whichever news avenues you want.”

Foxtel TV subscribers received an email this morning with instructions on how to access Flash.



