Home > Latest News > Aussie Broadband Completes $344M Over The Wire Acquisition

Aussie Broadband Completes $344M Over The Wire Acquisition

By | 16 Mar 2022

Aussie Broadband has finalised its $344 million acquisition of Brisbane telco and IT provider Over The Wire.

The deal will see Aussie Broadband’s workforce swell to over 1,000 employees, and the company acquire roughly 16,000 business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers from Over The Wire. Over the Wire’s CEO, Michael Omeros, will join Aussie’s board of directors.

Over The Wire will delist from the ASX.

“This acquisition gives us the chance to expand our product and skill capability and further accelerate our growth in the enterprise/wholesale markets in Australia,” said Aussie Broadband MD Phillip Britt (pictured below).

“We believe that together we will be stronger and we can bring something extraordinary to the telco industry.

“The need for high-quality voice capabilities is something that has been rapidly growing, particularly in the wholesale space.

“We plan to turn our Carbon business platform into a full service offering for all business and enterprise communication and IT needs, so we see the voice element coming into the platform in a big way.”

The company will also be folding in Over The Wire’s cloud and security offering.

“One of the key benefits with Over the Wire’s cloud offering is that they own all the infrastructure, either in their own data centre in Brisbane or in third party data centres nationally,” Britt said.

“Primarily, the cloud offering is targeted towards large government and large businesses and this integration is a good opportunity to further expand into these areas.”



