While gaming giants Sony and EA are steering clear, a number of big publishers and manufacturers have nonetheless signed on to this year’s virtual E3.

Game studios such as Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, and Gearbox, as well as accessories manufacturer Turtle Beach, are among the latest to join the digital E3 2021 expo; previously-announced guests and partners include the likes of Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, and Warner Bros Games.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA, anticipates this year’s E3 to be a success despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of EA and Sony, who will hold their own separate showcases.

“E3 2021 is set to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as we add new publishers, sponsors and partners.

“We can’t wait to share more details about this virtual event for audiences around the globe,” he said.

After its cancellation last year due to the pandemic, E3 has returned in an all-digital format for 2021, and is set to stream live from June 12-15.