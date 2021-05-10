HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Cellnet Expects Big Lift In Gaming Revenue

By | 10 May 2021
Distributor Cellnet is celebrating the success of its gaming division with the release of Capcom’s newest AAA game, as well as accessories from partner RIG.

Resident Evil: Village, the eighth numbered instalment in Capcom’s popular Resident Evil horror franchise, released on Friday May 7 for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Cellnet subsidiary Turn Left Distribution represents all Capcom titles across Australia and New Zealand, and expects the Resident Evil launch to give revenue a big boost in Q4 of FY21.

Also coming exclusively via Turn Left is RIG’s new Pro Compact gaming controller, the first customisable wired controller from RIG as well as the first game controller to include Dolby Atmos for headphones.

Cellnet’s Chief Executive, Dave Clark, has praised Turn Left for its performance.

“Our gaming business continues to go from strength to strength with the Turn Left team working tirelessly and the category performing extremely well.

“We are excited to further capitalise on the many opportunities in this fast-moving space as leaders in gaming and lifestyle technology distribution,” he said.

RIG has also entered into exclusive partnerships with the Australian Esports League (AEL), as well as the Illawarra Hawks NBL basketball team. RIG will be the official headset partner for AEL’s 2021 events, and the official Hawks event and game day partner for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

