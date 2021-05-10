Epson has announced plans to join RE100, a “global initiative that brings together the world’s most influential businesses driving the transition to 100% renewable electricity.”

300 organisations have so far joined RE100, with commitments to achieve SDG 7 Affordable and Clean Energy, and SDG 13 Climate Action, in line with the Paris Accord.

“Epson is proud to join RE100 at this special time,” said Epson global president Yasunori Ogawa.

“Joining this important initiative not only expresses our strong commitment to 100% renewable electricity and to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, but encourages our customers and business partners to also make the switch. We hope to use this opportunity to work with partners worldwide to help them achieve this.”

Aleksandra Klassen, Senior Impact Manager RE100, The Climate Group adds: “I am delighted to welcome Epson to RE100. By committing to 100% renewable electricity, Epson joins over 50 Japanese companies driving market change.

“This sends a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense, and we encourage others to follow.

“To benefit from the growing corporate investment opportunity, we urge the government to remove barriers and match business ambition by more than doubling the national renewable energy target.”