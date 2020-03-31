Video Meetings Up 1000 Percent

SYDNEY/SANTA CLARA: Online or video meetings, in these blighted days of the coronavirus invasion, are very much to be preferred to physical ones. Good to see, therefore, the Silicon-Valley 8×8 company, which has a strong Asia-Pacific presence headed by Sydney-based Brendan Maree, pictured, unveiling findings that – even before the corona outbreak – indicate the use of its video-conferencing system is up 1000 percent year over year.

The 8×8 company revealed that the number of global monthly active users of its 8×8 Video Meetings has jumped to almost 4.5 million worldwide, due to people adopting the technology “with unprecedented velocity”.

Social gatherings applaud

According to 8×8, even before the virus struck, “social gatherings, from support groups to parenting playdates and game nights to musical rehearsals, have taken the platform by storm. Yoga classes, karaoke nights, happy hours, and in every situation, there are people who are smiling, laughing, and persevering in the midst of uncertainty.”

A media release notes that “the free, standalone version of 8×8 Video Meetings, introduced to the public in November 2019, is available at: https://8×8.vc and includes international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries.”

It adds: “ 8×8 Video Meetings utilises the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins.”