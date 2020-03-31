HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > NSW Govt. Techies Call For Help

NSW Govt. Techies Call For Help

By | 31 Mar 2020
SYDNEY: If you’re a techie who’s been sacked due to the coronavirus extravaganza, here’s one possible path to at least a short- or medium-term job. The NSW Government’s Web site was yesterday appealing for help after finding itself battling to keep up with developments.

Mark Higgs, director of government digital channels at the State Department of Customer Service posted this note: “My incredible NSW Government Website team are working around the clock to keep the NSW community up to date on the latest covid-19 advice. 

“We need more people to join our team on a temporary basis ASAP – we need content writers, front/back end developers (drupal 8), business analysts, quality assurance, product owners, social media community managers, research/analytics and digital designers. 

“If you’d like to join the team and make a difference for the people of NSW,  e-mail [email protected].”

