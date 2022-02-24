With the World Health Organisation formally recognising video game addiction as an actual condition for the first time, the race is on to come up with a remedy.

According to the WHO, diagnosis of addiction is based on a series of symptoms, including the lack of control over the impulse to play games, prioritising gaming over other interests or obligations, or escalated involvement despite negative consequences.

Studies typically show the illness occurs in two to three per cent of gamers.

A similar condition called gaming disorder is more common than compulsive gaming, but less common than compulsive shopping.

This recognition comes after it was first voted to be added to the WHO’s disease classification list in 2018.

Broad recognition of a disorder would have legal ramifications, with one lawyer saying, “It would make it more difficult for courts to exclude experts who testify on video gaming addiction.”

Major gaming company EA say they offer parental control options to facilitate healthy gaming habits. “Game play must be balanced with responsible play, and we take seriously our role in ensuring parents are empowered and aware of all the resources available to help them make the right decisions for their families,” they have stated.