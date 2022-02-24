HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Executive Shakeup At Activision's Candy Crush Division

Executive Shakeup At Activision’s Candy Crush Division

By | 24 Feb 2022

There’s further upheaval at Activision before their sale to Microsoft, with news two of the top executives at their King division – which is responsible for major money spinner Candy Crush – are calling it quits.

King President Humam Sakhnini and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson are leaving, with chief development officer Tjodolf Sommestad stepping up as president.

The Candy Crush series has of course been a major source of revenue for Activision, with the King division generating US$2.58 billion in 2021 alone.

Microsoft have said the mobile business is part of their reason for spending US$69 billion to acquire the company.

Activision are also facing lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and discrimination, and have delayed release on big games, including their flagship Call Of Duty.

Knutsson helped found the company in Stockholm in 2003, while Sakhnini was made president in 2019.

Both say they are leaving in order to enjoy more family time.



Read More