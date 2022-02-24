Acer has updated its popular Swift line of notebooks, with new models of the Swift 5 and Swift 3.

The Swift 5 is sleek, premium laptop, “laptop designed for executives and mobile professionals” according to Acer, while the 14-inch Swift 3 is a more general use laptop.

Both come equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Swift 5 features a 2560×1600 touchscreen display, with a 16:10 aspect ratio ideal for office work. It’s just 14.95 mm thin, somehow housing 16 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

“Designed for executives and mobile professionals, the latest Acer Swift 5 offers a perfect balance of performance and portability,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer.

The Swift 3 comes in a 14-inch model, and features a bright 16:9 QHD or FHD touch display, with up to 2 TB of SSD storage.

This is very much a portable laptop, with four hours of battery life off a single 30-minute charge.

“The Intel Evo-verified laptop not only provides a great experience, it is housed in a stylish thin-and-light CNC-machined unibody chassis featuring a gorgeous touchscreen display,” Lin explains.

“Intel and Acer have a long history of co-engineering to deliver amazing laptops,” said Josh Newman, VP and GM of Client Computing Group Mobile Innovation.

“Now, more than ever, our engineers are focused on the experiences that matter most with the Intel® Evo™ platform, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors.”

Both laptop are due third quarter. No local pricing is available yet.