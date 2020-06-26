Victorian builder Arden Homes is set to install Chinese air conditioners with Wi Fi smarts built in despite a backlash against Chinese brands and recent attacks by Chinese Government operatives on Australian power systems and Government resources.

The Hair ducted air conditioners that will initially appear in 100 Arden homes have Wi Fi capability which several security experts claim is a security risk and is an “easy way” for hackers to access a home network.

Smart appliances with Wi Fi capability similar to what is being sold by Chinese Company Haier can be remotely controlled over the internet and can be compromised and used in a botnet, attackers.

Chinese hackers who were last week being blamed for mass attacks in Australia are able to cause local power outages or in some cases even large-scale blackouts, according to a presentation given by Princeton University researchers at the USENIX Security Symposium.

This new class of attacks was dubbed MadIoT (Manipulation of demand via IoT) by researchers from Princeton’s Department of Electrical Engineering.

Instead of directly attacking the supply side of the power grid, attackers could enslave high-wattage IoT devices in a botnet to manipulate the demand side of a power grid in areas where new construction for commercial properties and homes are being built out.

Chinese Company Haier collaborated with Victorian group Arden Homes to install the Haier ducted air conditioning systems.

It’s not known whether their customers are going to be given an option of having an option to install a non-Chinese made system.

“Haier and Arden Homes carefully select the brands and suppliers they work with and this is a perfect brand partnership that will see continued growth in the marketplace,” Haier air conditioning national sales manager, Jason Brown said.

The new homes will be fitted with a Haier Smart Power Outdoor 3Phase and High Static Ducted indoor unit in either 20.5kw or 24k.The indoor unit can be disassembled into two lighter components, making installation safer and easier where a normal ducted system is not suitable.

The Communist Chinese Qingdao government is a major shareholder in Haier.

In 2014, Haier was accused by German media of delivering smartphones and tablets with pre-installed malware.

In 2012, Haier Group acquired the Fisher & Paykel appliance business and that business is now a 100% Chinese owned business.

“We chose Haier because it can provide us with a whole-of-home solution,” Arden Homes director, Dean Morrison said. “Units are easy to install and have a slim-line aesthetic that complements the modern design of our homes. We know Arden Homes’ customers will appreciate the energy efficiency, quiet operation, and strong airflow of the units, as well as the convenience of Wi-Fi capability and Haier’s 24/7 customer care.”

The Communist Chinese Qingdao government is a major shareholder in Haier.

In 2014, Haier was accused by German media of delivering smartphones and tablets with pre-installed malware.

In 2012, Haier Group acquired the Fisher & Paykel appliance business and that business is now a 100% Chinese owned business.