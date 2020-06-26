HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Stan Hunts For Creative Ideas Person

Stan Hunts For Creative Ideas Person

By | 26 Jun 2020
, ,

Stan are ramping up their recruitment drive as the battle with other video streaming services – in particular, Foxtel’s cheaper service BINGE – heats up.

Nine’s Stan is now hunting for a new Senior Creative Manager with more than 15 years of experience to lead their large-scale campaigns and broader creative strategy.

Stan, which was launched in 2015, had 3.7 million subscriptions as of March 2020, according to market research firm Roy Morgan. This represented an increase of 34.5% compared to a year prior.

While Stan and Netflix will face greater competition from new market entrants Disney+ and Binge, Roy Morgan research has also found that many Australians have multiple video streaming subscriptions.

“The latest results show there are millions of Australian households with two, or three, or even more subscription television services,” said Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan. “Foxtel’s launch next week of a new cut-price streaming service to go head-to-head against Netflix, Stan and Disney Plus does raise the risk of ‘cannibalising’ Foxtel’s existing revenue streams, but also sets Foxtel up take a share of the growing market of consumers increasingly gravitating towards low-cost services that offer extensive and deep catalogues.”

Both Stan and BINGE subscriptions start at $10 a month, though Stan is streamed in 4K as well as HD, and can be viewed on four screens for this price rather than one. In addition, Stan offers a 30-day free trial, compared to BINGE’s two weeks. However, BINGE offers HBO content, something that neither Netflix nor Stan do.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
COMMENT:Guppy Elite Media, Get Their Knickers In A Twist Over Foxtel 4K Content
Disney+ No Longer Offering Free Trials
Foxtel’s BINGE Launches First Branding Campaign
AFL Expected To Drive A Harder Bargain With Broadcasters
Netflix Expands Cinema Portfolio, Buys Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Adds Group Video Calls To Nest Hub Max
Connected Home Google Latest News
/
June 26, 2020
/
Toilet Paper Panic-Buying Is Back: Purchase Limits Reinstated
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 26, 2020
/
Philips Cancels 3.8 Million Shares
Health And Grooming Latest News Philips
/
June 26, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Home Of MP Who Has Close Links To Huawei Raided By ASIO
Brands Huawei Latest News
/
June 26, 2020
/
LG’s New LED Signage Solution Coming To Oz
Display Latest News LED
/
June 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Adds Group Video Calls To Nest Hub Max
Connected Home Google Latest News
/
June 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google is rolling out a new group video call feature to its smart display device Nest Hub Max – previously,...
Read More