Stan Hunts For Creative Ideas Person

Stan are ramping up their recruitment drive as the battle with other video streaming services – in particular, Foxtel’s cheaper service BINGE – heats up.

Nine’s Stan is now hunting for a new Senior Creative Manager with more than 15 years of experience to lead their large-scale campaigns and broader creative strategy.

Stan, which was launched in 2015, had 3.7 million subscriptions as of March 2020, according to market research firm Roy Morgan. This represented an increase of 34.5% compared to a year prior.

While Stan and Netflix will face greater competition from new market entrants Disney+ and Binge, Roy Morgan research has also found that many Australians have multiple video streaming subscriptions.

“The latest results show there are millions of Australian households with two, or three, or even more subscription television services,” said Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan. “Foxtel’s launch next week of a new cut-price streaming service to go head-to-head against Netflix, Stan and Disney Plus does raise the risk of ‘cannibalising’ Foxtel’s existing revenue streams, but also sets Foxtel up take a share of the growing market of consumers increasingly gravitating towards low-cost services that offer extensive and deep catalogues.”

Both Stan and BINGE subscriptions start at $10 a month, though Stan is streamed in 4K as well as HD, and can be viewed on four screens for this price rather than one. In addition, Stan offers a 30-day free trial, compared to BINGE’s two weeks. However, BINGE offers HBO content, something that neither Netflix nor Stan do.