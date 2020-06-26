Signify Lighting Claimed To Eradicate Covid’s Parent SARS
SYDNEY: Global lighting company Signify, together with the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories at Boston University, have conducted research claimed to be successful in the effectiveness of Signify’s UV-C light sources on inactivation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that the company claims causes covid-19.
Signify CEO David Gardner said that, with a specific dose, the virus can be reduced by 99pc in six seconds. Based on the data, it was determined that a higher dose will result in a reduction of 99.99pc in 25 seconds.
“UV-C technology has been used safely and effectively in air, water and hard surface applications for more than 40 years. In the fight against the coronavirus, it is great to see that a specific dose of UV-C radiation can help limit the spread, and help society move back into a virus-free environment,” said Gardner.