Signify Lighting Claimed To Eradicate Covid’s Parent SARS

SYDNEY: Global lighting company Signify, together with the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories at Boston University, have conducted research claimed to be successful in the effectiveness of Signify’s UV-C light sources on inactivation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that the company claims causes covid-19.

Signify CEO David Gardner said that, with a specific dose, the virus can be reduced by 99pc in six seconds. Based on the data, it was determined that a higher dose will result in a reduction of 99.99pc in 25 seconds.