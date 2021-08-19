CES will require all attendees be vaccinated for its 2022 event in January as organisers look to move ahead with the show despite COVID.

Proof of the jab will be mandatory for all in-person attendees in Las Vegas, though a digital program will also run parallel to the main expo for those unable to make it; it is not yet clear which specific brands of vaccine will qualify, with Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson making up the backbone of the US vaccination program.

According to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, the organisers understand that vaccines offer “the best hope” for preventing spread of COVID-19.

“We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols.

“We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas,” he said.

The CTA is also looking into proof of positive antibody tests as an alternative requirement, and has promised to share more details in the future.

CES 2022 is slated for January 5 to January 8 local time, and follows on from this year’s all-digital showcase, which replaced the in-person CES 2021 due to the pandemic.