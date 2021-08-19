HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Watch Used By NY Gang To Steal $500K

Apple Watch Used By NY Gang To Steal $500K

By | 19 Aug 2021
A New York gang that targeted and robbed drug runners used an Apple Watch to track a criminal’s car and steal $500,000 in cash.

Court documents show that Darren Lindsay, pictured above, bought an Apple Watch and linked it to his AT&T account. He then hid the watch under the bumper of a car known to run drugs and store large quantities of cash.

He and six other associates used the ‘Find My’ feature to follow the car out of state, before hitting the jackpot in a car park in Connecticut.

“All of this information is supported by detailed cell-site location data, including [from] his Apple Watch and the phones of the defendant,” prosecutors wrote.

A lawyer for Lindsay, John Wallenstein told the media: “We will litigate the case in court, not the newspapers.”

 

