Brightstar has today announced a “comprehensive rebrand of its company”, marking the move from a mobile phone distributor to a complete support provider and solutions expert for all devices.

The company has renamed itself Likewize, with a mission to “offer the most comprehensive protection against any technology disruption” to its customers.

“At its core, the company was founded to identify ways of giving people easy access to technology,” said Rod Millar, Likewize CEO.

“Since then, we have continually expanded our capabilities to solve the evolving problems of the technology industry. Over the past decade, we have undergone a fundamental transformation journey, from a distributor to a tech protection and support company.”

This rebrand follows a $USD1 billion injection into industry-leading systems and services. The company acquired LucidCX and WeFix, adding tech support and mobile repairs to Likewize’s arsenal.

“Due to the company changing fundamentally, we knew it was necessary to change the brand to accurately reflect this profound shift,” Millar continues.

“Likewize offers a much stronger sense of our identity and what we want to accomplish. I’ve felt we have been the industries’ best kept secret, and now that is all about to change.”

The focus on after-sales products and services makes sense. It will be interesting to see how the right to repair act will shake up this sector of the industry as a whole.

“Over recent years, as the importance of technology has grown in our daily lives, so too has the importance of keeping people connected, and this is our singular focus each and every day,”

“We got to the point where we were misunderstood,” said Andrew Hage, Managing Director, Oceania at Likewize.

“Many people did not realise the value we bring, why we exist, the breadth of what we do, or the advanced technology we are using to enable us to be uniquely better than anyone else Perception of us lagged behind reality, and we recognised the need to make people reassess who we are and what we do.”

Likewize will launch WeFix in the Australian market later this year.