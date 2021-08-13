HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Digital Radio > Uniden Launches New Smart UHF Radios

Uniden Launches New Smart UHF Radios

By | 13 Aug 2021
Uniden has launched a new range of smart handheld and in-car UHF radios, featuring large OLED displays and app-linked location sharing.

The Xtrak Pro series, designed and engineered in Japan, can track and share the user’s exact location via the Xtrak Bluetooth app. The radios feature large, high-contrast anti-glare OLED screens, with an additional backlit keypad on the in-car version. Additionally, Uniden’s one-touch replay feature allows playback of communications received up to six minutes prior.

According to Uniden, Xtrak users will never be out of contact on the road or in remote settings.

“Uniden UHF radios are tough, designed and built to withstand the harshest conditions, with the magnetic microphone mount across both in-vehicle Xtrak and Xtrak Pro providing quick access and keeping the mobile safe and secure when driving.

“The Xtrak 50 UHF Handheld Series is waterproof, offering a range of up to 17 kilometres with 30 hours of operating time,” the company says.

The Xtrak 50 ($329.95) and Xtrak 80 ($449.95) will be available from late August, with the Xtrak 50 Pro ($449.95) Xtrak 80 Pro ($549.95) on sale from late September.

