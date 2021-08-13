A/NZ workers are at odds with employers over how to implement future work strategies, including decisions around hybrid work and increased flexibility.

Researcher Gartner says a gap is emerging between executive and individual contributor perceptions on the future of the employee experience.

Gartner said its Hybrid Work Employee Survey, which included participants from Australia and New Zealand, found perception gaps that employers must resolve.

The global survey found 75 percent of executive leaders believe they are already operating within a culture of flexibility, while only 57 percent of employees indicated that their organisational culture embraces flexible work.

Most executives also believe the business understands how flexible work patterns support employees – but only half of employees agree.

Remote workers also complained they were not as well equipped as their bosses to undertake necessary tasks.