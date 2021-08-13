HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Aust/NZ Staff At Odds With Bosses Over Hybrid Work

Aust/NZ Staff At Odds With Bosses Over Hybrid Work

By | 13 Aug 2021

A/NZ workers are at odds with employers over how to implement future work strategies, including decisions around hybrid work and increased flexibility.

Researcher Gartner says a gap is emerging between executive and individual contributor perceptions on the future of the employee experience.

Gartner said its Hybrid Work Employee Survey, which included participants from Australia and New Zealand, found perception gaps that employers must resolve.

The global survey found 75 percent of executive leaders believe they are already operating within a culture of flexibility, while only 57 percent of employees indicated that their organisational culture embraces flexible work.

Most executives also believe the business understands how flexible work patterns support employees –  but only half of employees agree.

Remote workers also complained they were not as well equipped as their bosses to undertake necessary tasks.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Google Workers As Productive At Home, Yet Ordered Back To Office
Work From Home Fuelling Fintech Cyberattacks
Thousands Of Public Servants Still Working From Home
HP Takes On The iMac With New Business PC
Jabra Future-Proofs Hybrid Working With Panoramic Webcams
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Heir Released From Prison
Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2021
/
Lenovo Reports Profit Boost
Latest News Lenovo
/
August 13, 2021
/
Massive Twin Tower To Replace Vocus Datacentre
Telecomms
/
August 13, 2021
/
Service NSW App Plan To Verify Vaccinations
Coronavirus
/
August 13, 2021
/
Fake Software Warning As Canberra Enters Lockdown
Coronavirus
/
August 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Heir Released From Prison
Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has been released from prison, after serving just 207 days of his two-and-a-half year sentence for...
Read More