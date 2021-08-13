HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Admits DDoS Attacks Within Azure Have Rocketed

Microsoft Admits DDoS Attacks Within Azure Have Rocketed

By | 13 Aug 2021

Microsoft admits that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks within Azure have seen “a sharp increase” in the first half of 2021.

Compared to Q4 of 2020, the average daily number of attack mitigations in the first half of 2021 increased by 25 percent.

Microsoft “mitigated” 1,392 attacks per day, with the maximum daily amount hitting 2,043 attacks on May 24.

There were over 250,000 unique attacks against the Azure infrastructure during the six-month period.

Just over one per cent of these attacks impact Australian users. The most-attacked regions were the United States (59 percent), Europe (19 percent), and East Asia (6 percent), which Microsoft credits to the “concentration of financial services and gaming industries” in these regions.

“With the increased usage and supply of IoT devices as well as cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (which is hard to trace), we see a rise in ransomware and ransom DDoS attacks, whose victims included Mexico’s national lottery sites as well as Bitcoin.org, among others,” Microsoft explains.

“The online gaming vertical continues to be a very attractive target of DDoS attacks, as experienced by Respawn Entertainment throughout the past few months who suffered significant disruptions to Titanfall’s gameplay.

“More industries are being targeted, particularly higher education, healthcare, telecoms, and public sectors.”

About Post Author
You may also like
Microsoft To Launch Surface Book Replacement
Samsung’s New Foldables Improve Microsoft Integration
SoftBank Dumps MS, Facebook, Alphabet And Netflix Shares
New Tech Council Of Australia Aims To Build A Global Tech Hub
Microsoft Suspends Windows 365 Free Trials After One Day
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Heir Released From Prison
Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2021
/
Lenovo Reports Profit Boost
Latest News Lenovo
/
August 13, 2021
/
Massive Twin Tower To Replace Vocus Datacentre
Telecomms
/
August 13, 2021
/
Service NSW App Plan To Verify Vaccinations
Coronavirus
/
August 13, 2021
/
Fake Software Warning As Canberra Enters Lockdown
Coronavirus
/
August 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Heir Released From Prison
Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has been released from prison, after serving just 207 days of his two-and-a-half year sentence for...
Read More