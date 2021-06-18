HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Electric Vehicles > GM Ramps Up EV Push

GM Ramps Up EV Push

By | 18 Jun 2021
electric vehicle being charged

Iconic automaker General Motors has boosted its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and is fast tracking plans for two US battery plants.

GM says it will now spend US$35 billion through 2025 on EVs, an increase of 75 percent from March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry.

As part of the spending, GM will build two additional US battery plants with details to be announced later.

The new battery plants are expected to account for more than half of the latest $8 billion increase in spending.

The company’s CFO, Paul Jacobson, said EV adoption was increasing and reaching an inflection point and GM wants to be ready to be able to produce the capacity that we need to meet demand over time.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Tesla Army Said To Be Invading Australian Car Market
electric vehicle being charged
Entry Level Electric Vehicles To Boost Uptake In Australia
ACT Begins Free Rego Trial For Zero-Emission Vehicles
electric vehicle being charged
New EV Battery Tech Set To Ride EV Boom
electric vehicle being charged
Four Out Of Five Aussies Will Pay More For EVs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola Brings Back Rugged Defy Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
June 18, 2021
/
Adobe Posts Strong Q2 Results, Forecasts Better Q3
Industry Latest News
/
June 18, 2021
/
US Lawmakers Are Taking A Massive Swipe At Big Tech. If It Lands, The Impact Will Be Felt Globally
Latest News Legal
/
June 18, 2021
/
Akamai Apologises For Global Internet Outage
Industry Latest News
/
June 18, 2021
/
US Chipmakers Offered 25% Investment Tax Credit
Industry Latest News
/
June 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola Brings Back Rugged Defy Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
June 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola is reintroducing its rugged Defy smartphone thanks to a new partnership with Bullitt Group. Powered by Android 10 (upgradable...
Read More