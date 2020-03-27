UK Government Denies Signing Off On Order For 10,000 ‘CoVent’ Dyson Ventilators

Dyson, which is famous for producing high-end vacuum cleaners, has begun work on designing and manufacturing a new ‘CoVent’ ventilator – allegedly at the behest of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to help the NHS cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Dyson, the owner and founder of Dyson, reportedly told staff only ten days ago that the UK government placed an initial order of 10,000 ventilators.

In that time Dyson, in partnership with Cambridge-based medtech engineering company TTP, has designed and unveiled the prototype CoVent. According to The Guardian, Dyson said it could start producing them in weeks.

However, the UK government has denied signing a contract with Dyson, and has reiterated that it will not place orders for any product before it receives regulatory approval from authorities.

According to the BBC, the NHS has just 8000 ventilators at the moment, but believes it will need 30,000 to cope with the demand of the COVID-19 pandemic.