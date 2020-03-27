HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Another Overseas Op Goes Pear Shaped For Telstra

By | 27 Mar 2020
SYDNEY: Telstra yesterday was forced to stop transferring landline numbers to other providers, apparently due to COVID-19-related lockdowns in India, where much of Telstra’s technology work is said to be performed, presumably for cost reasons.

A Telstra spokesperson said: “Due to the impact COVID-19 is having on our local and global operations, Telstra has temporarily paused the transfer of most landline numbers between Telstra and other retail service providers. With the reduced capacity we have, we are prioritising the transfer of landline numbers for Priority Assist customers and emergency services.”

Telstra has also explained that Priority Assist is a set-up available to certain customers who have a fixed phone service with Telstra. Many such customers include people living alone at home.

This service is available to customers, or a person living at their home, who have a diagnosed life-threatening medical condition, and whose life may be at risk if they don’t have access to a working phone service.

