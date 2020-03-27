Microsoft Puts Security Ahead Of Previews

SEATTLE: Microsoft has decided to halt Windows preview releases next month due to health concerns arising from COVID-19. The software and service giant said it had been evaluating the public health situation and will prioritise its focus on security updates.

Reports say that Microsoft will stop distributing optional non-security releases for all Windows client and server products, ranging from Windows 10 v 1909 through Windows Server 2008 SP2.

It will, however, continue to distribute so-called Patch Tuesday security update.