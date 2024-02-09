Ubisoft reported financial results for the first nine months of the financial year which shows net bookings slightly above its forecast.

The company reported net bookings of 626 million euros (Aus$1038 million) and 468 million euros (Aus$776 million) for the three months to the end of December.

The release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as a sharp rise in bookings from long-running Rainbow Six Siege contributed to these results.

The digital net bookings represented 75% of the publisher’s total bookings for the quarter, but this was down 18% year-on-year.

The company now expects to achieve record full-year net bookings by the end of the current quarter.

This confidence is boosted by the initial performance and popularity Prince of Persia, the upcoming release of Skull and Bones, as well as a limited contribution from free-to-play multiplayer shooter XDefiant, follow-up sales from previous quarter releases and strong back catalogue sales.