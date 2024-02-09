HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > The Google Pixel 8 Has A New Camera Issue

The Google Pixel 8 Has A New Camera Issue

By | 9 Feb 2024

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been reported to contain a bug with the camera. While in the app, tapping anywhere on the viewfinder should manually adjust the focus and exposure.

This isn’t the case when using the default 1x zoom. It changes the focus but not the exposure. However, the exposure does change using any other zoom length, whether it be 0.5x, 2x, 5x, etc.

Users have confirmed the issue is happening with both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Some are also claiming they can’t replicate the issue on their models, so it appears that only some phones have been affected.

It remains unclear how long the bug has been present, or when Google will release a fix for it.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Defends Against Fake AI Photo Camera Concerns
Galaxy S24 Users Facing Android Auto Issues
Google TVs Now A Billboard For Fast Food Video Ads
Crash Detection Could Soon Come To Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra & Z Fold5
Google Has Another Fitbit Software Problem
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Plex To Start Renting Movies
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
Massive WPP Merger, Will LG Samsung PR Stay As Is?
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
Acer And ASUS To Manufacture In India
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
AMD’s Latest CPU Slammed
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
Ubisoft Achieves Sales Targets in Q3
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Plex To Start Renting Movies
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Plex has recently moved into the FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) game, providing ad-supported content. Now, it’s jumping into the...
Read More