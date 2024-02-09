The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been reported to contain a bug with the camera. While in the app, tapping anywhere on the viewfinder should manually adjust the focus and exposure.

This isn’t the case when using the default 1x zoom. It changes the focus but not the exposure. However, the exposure does change using any other zoom length, whether it be 0.5x, 2x, 5x, etc.

Users have confirmed the issue is happening with both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Some are also claiming they can’t replicate the issue on their models, so it appears that only some phones have been affected.

It remains unclear how long the bug has been present, or when Google will release a fix for it.