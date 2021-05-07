Twitter has today launched a new feature that allows you to actually pay money for a tweet you may have enjoyed. Tip Jar is “an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter,” according to the company’s press release.

Twitter explains it is just a “first step” in a quest to “create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter” and came after users got into the habit of posting PayPal details under tweets which go viral.

A little tip jar icon will appear next to the user’s name, and you can pay via numerous third-party services, including Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, Spaces, and Venmo.

Twitter will not take a cut.

“Starting today, everyone using Twitter in English can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android,” the presser reads.

“For now, a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips. This group includes creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits. Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we’ll expand to more languages.”

Here’s my tip: don’t pay for tweets.